Paige VanZant and UFC’s Karolina Kowalkiewicz Heat Up the Holidays with Festive Santa Photoshoot

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is making waves on social media yet again alongside UFC athlete Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The two traded in their gloves for a festive holiday look. The 30-year-old OnlyFans model and ex-MMA fighter delighted her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a steamy Christmas-themed video featuring herself and Poland’s Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Clad in matching red lingerie, and Santa hats, the duo posed provocatively by a Christmas tree embracing the holiday spirit. “Santa’s not the only one delivering gifts this Christmas,” VanZant captioned the clip, tagging fellow former UFC fighter Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who also appeared in the shoot.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments with holiday cheer. “You ladies are Amazing!! So Gorgeous!” one follower wrote while another quipped, “Santa, I’ve got a new wish!”

This playful side of VanZant comes as no surprise. Since stepping away from professional MMA, she has shifted her focus to modeling, social media, and her OnlyFans account, which she credits as her primary source of income. “Fighting is just a hobby now,” she told TMZ earlier this year. “OnlyFans is what’s providing everything for me.”

Paige VanZant’s foray into social media modeling has been lucrative, with the star revealing that she earns more in a single day on OnlyFans than she did throughout her UFC career. Despite her modeling success, she hasn’t left the combat sports world entirely, recently teasing a return to Power Slap, Dana White’s controversial slap-fighting promotion.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz has had a notable UFC career, including a title shot against Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2016. She has faced top-tier competition throughout her time in the promotion, earning a Fight of the Night bonus and establishing herself as a respected veteran in the division.