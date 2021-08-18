Obviously, the best thing about watching a fight is seeing two athletes at peak physical fitness battle it out, but it can always be improved by a brilliant setting. Whether you enjoy being elbow to elbow in a busy casino or watching a fight under stage lights from the stands of a purpose-built stadium, we each have something that attracts us to a certain venue. The USA has more than its fair share of brilliant MMA and UFC venues, so we’ve rounded up some iconic ones both past and present to reminisce about here.

The Boardwalk Hall

Trump’s Casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk was a dream venue for many boxers, but since its recent demolition that dream for many has died. Whilst the Trump Plaza and Hotel and Casino might have been reduced to rubble, the Boardwalk Hall that stood just a few feet away from it is still in tip-top shape and has held a number of fights in its time. Although it’s been decades since a boxing match or MMA fight took place at the Boardwalk Hall, the ones that did take place there were incredible. The main hall has a high domed ceiling, allowing the echoes of the crowd to resonate throughout the building. The atmosphere in the hall was always electric because of this booming echo. Now that the Boardwalk regularly hosts lots of events from varying spheres, surely it’s time to consider putting fights back on the roster again?

Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Arena

Brock Lesnar fans will no doubt indicate the Mandalay Bay center as their venue of choice. Lesnar has made some absolutely crushing defeats over his opponents here and what a place to do it. The stadium holds 12,000 fans, so it’s pretty big as far as UFC venues go. Not only that, but if you consider the whole of the events centre, it’s the fifth-largest in the USA at some 2 million square feet of floor space! It’s situated in the Mandalay Bay complex in Las Vegas, so not only is it a spectacular building to be in, but its location means you’re guaranteed a great night out afterward.

The Palace of Auburn Hills

The Palace of Auburn Hills was most famous for its history with the NBA, but it’s held plenty of fights in its time. Seating more than 24,000 fans it was double the size of the Michelob Arena at Mandalay Bay, but the traditional staggered seating style meant that you were always afforded an unparalleled view of the ring. It had a long reign as one of the premier venues in Detroit, from its opening in 1988 until its tragic demolition last year. It seems that the past 12 months have been a difficult one for these American sports venues, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the next one makes it through unscathed.

The Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino Resort

There’s a long history of MMA events being hosted at casinos and the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort shows exactly why. There’s always an atmosphere of hedonism at the Palms Casino on fight nights. It has hosted plenty of UFC fights, being the best loved venue for the Ultimate Fighter finales throughout the years. The 10th instalment of this event saw heavyweight contestants go head to head in some of the most unforgettable fights in history. Watching true titans of the sport battle it out is enough to make you hold your breath, but in the hubbub of the Pearl Theatre it’s impossible not to get swept up into the drama of it all. When it comes to creating excitement and chaos in the crowd, there’s nowhere that manages it quite like a busy casino.