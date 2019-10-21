Oscar De La Hoya Facing Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations

Spread the word!













Boxing legend and Golden Boy Promotions frontman Oscar De La Hoya is facing allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per a report from TMZ.

The plaintiff accusing De La Hoya is having their identity protected under the name “Jane Doe.” The suit was filed in the L.A. County Superior Court. Jane Doe claims a sexual relationship between themself and De La Hoya began as consensual, but then took a terrible turn in November of 2017 when the boxing legend invited her to check out his new Pasadena home.

Doe claims De La Hoya had several bottles of alcohol and “a bag of what appeared to be cocaine” in his kitchen upon her arrival. She then realized he was fully intent on getting wasted. After he became intoxicated, Doe alleges De La Hoya invited her into the bedroom for intercourse, where he asked if she wanted to “experiment” sexually.

Doe states she declined several unusual requests from De La Hoya, who became frustrated. She then claims the boxer “ultimately held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.” She goes on to detail a disturbing scene in which she “repeatedly said no and demanded that De La Hoya stop. However, De La Hoya overpowered her and suddenly and forcefully pushed his hand and fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.”

After that, Doe claims she screamed in pain and yelled at De La Hoya, who only laughed and told her to take a shot of alcohol. Doe declined the drink before leaving the house. She claimed the aftermath of the incident left her with “extreme swelling and pain for which she was prescribed medication at urgent care.”

She also “sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.” We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

