Oscar De La Hoya Claims Alvarez vs. Golovkin 3 Preliminary Talks Are Underway

Oscar De La Hoya claims that the early talks of a potential third fight between WBC-WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are underway. In September 2017, Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a split draw. Moving along to their second fight last September, Alvarez came out victorious by decision.

Alvarez is slated to make his return to the boxing ring on Cinco de Mayo weekend but doesn’t have an opponent lined up. This leads us to De La Hoya, who told ESPN 97.5 Houston that early discussions are underway for a trilogy between the two rivals.

“Last night I had preliminary talks with Golovkin’s people. We threw it out there about fighting for the third time on Cinco de Mayo. Which is the biggest weekend in boxing in Las Vegas,” De La Hoya said (H/T to Bloody Elbow).

Just the next day, the Golden Boy promoter tweeted out that he received his “marching orders” by Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez. These orders were to start talks with Golovkin. He tweeted out the following:

“I’ve given marching orders to my president @makeawar to start talks with @GGGBoxing #CaneloGGG3.”

Potential Issue

The latest update is the fact that Gomez took to his official Twitter account where he wrote the following in Spanish:

“Looks like [Golovkin] does not want Canelo anymore. Prefers easy [fights] as before. We will see friends.”

Como que ya no quiere Bamba de Canelo. Prefiere facililitas como antes. Veremos Amigos — Eric Gomez (@makeawar) January 13, 2019



