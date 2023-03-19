OnlyFans stars Inked Dory and Karina Pedro left fans speechless following their Clash of the Stars mixed rules tournament bout at Freak Wars.

Freak Wars went down at the o2 Universum Hall in the Czech Republic, it was their fourth event, and it hosted two-on-two mixed martial arts bouts over the past weekend.

Inked Dory and Katrina Pedro were paired up to face Kristal Shine, an influencer, actress, and musician, as well as professional model Denisa Ryndova.

Following a three-round affair that saw the four girls go the distance, the OnlyFans stars were awarded the victory, and it’s their post-fight celebration that got fans going when they decided to flash the crowd and cameras.

The two also shared a kiss at weigh ins the day prior, which also went viral:

Two fighters fall in love at the face off! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qgAoxblL17 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) March 15, 2023

You can follow Inked Dory and Karina Pedro's Instagram accounts in the links given.

