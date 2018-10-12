ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES Generates Strong Ratings With Promotion’s First Venture Into Boxing

ONE Championship’s return to the bustling city of Bangkok last Saturday, October 6 turned out to be more successful than expected after the organization shattered records in terms of television ratings.

ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, which featured the promotion’s first boxing bout between WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Mexican challenger Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz, drew over 25 million viewers, setting a record-breaking peak TV ratings share of 58.5% in Thailand.

According to the data from Nielsen, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, the event also translated excellent viewership numbers to other parts of the Asian region as it registered similarly strong numbers.

ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES highlighted the best and the brightest from boxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

To date, ONE Championship has garnered a staggering 30 billion impressions on social media as of September 2018.

Video views reached 4.2 billion on an annualized basis and are expected to continue to accelerate.

ONE Championship returns on Friday, 26 October when two-division world champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang returns home to Yangon, Myanmar to headline ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS, which is set to take place at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

Aung La N Sang will put his ONE Middleweight World Championship on the line against Mohammad Karaki of Lebanon.