ONE Championship returned today with ONE: Inside The Matrix. The six-bout card was made up of four title bouts and took place inside the Singapore Indoor Arena.

Headlining the event was a middleweight title clash between Aung La N Sang and Reinier de Ridder.

Here are the full results.

ONE Middleweight Title: Reinier De Ridder def. Aung La N Sang via RD1 Submission

Reinier De Ridder def. Aung La N Sang via RD1 Submission ONE Featherweight Title: Thanh Le def. Martin Nguyen via RD3 KO

Thanh Le def. Martin Nguyen via RD3 KO ONE Lightweight Title: Christian Lee def. Iuri Lapicus via RD1 TKO

Christian Lee def. Iuri Lapicus via RD1 TKO ONE Women’s Strawweight Title: Xiong Jing Nan def. Tiffany Teo via Unanimous Decision

Xiong Jing Nan def. Tiffany Teo via Unanimous Decision Atomweight: Ritu Phogat def. Nou Srey Pov via RD2 TKO