ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Winner Set To Receive US 1 Million

On 17 May (Friday), ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON will bring one of the most exciting fight cards to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Aside from a gripping main event contest between the reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki and challenger Christian Lee is a long list of exciting matchups.

One of the definite must-see action on the card is the first round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, where eight of the world’s best strikers currently signed with ONE Super Series will grace the ONE ring.

In a shocking turn of events, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced during the official kick-off press conference for ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON on Tuesday, that the tournament champion will receive a USD $1 million cash prize.

“8 of the world’s best strikers compete for US$1m in the single greatest kickboxing world grand prix in history. Every single fight is World Champion vs World Champion. And it all begins this Friday, May 17 in Singapore,” Sityodtong announced on his official Facebook account shortly after the press conference.

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix consists of some of the biggest names in striking martial arts such as Kickboxing and Muay Thai. Some of these athletes include Thailand’s Petchmorrakot Petchyindee Academy, the legendary Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, and Italian superstar Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan.

This highly-stacked ladder based tournament will guarantee fireworks and excitement for the fans as all four Quarter-Final matchups are set to take place at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON.

If being dubbed as the pound-for-pound kickboxing king in the talent-rich tournament is not enough of a motivation, then the cash prize should be more than enough of an incentive for the participants.

Also as a co-main event, ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON will feature a World Title bout between Nieky “The Natural” Holzken and his countryman Regian “The Immortal” Eersel, where one of them will be taking home the inaugural ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Finally, the highly-anticipated debut of American mixed martial arts prodigy “Super” Sage Northcutt is set to go down as the young star makes his ONE Championship debut against Brazil’s Cosmo “Good Boy” Alexandre.

