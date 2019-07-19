ONE Championship’s Most Devastating Kickers

Spread the word!













There is arguably nothing that gets a fan’s attention more than a head-kick knockout. The head-kick KO or any kick that leads to a stoppage is dynamic in combat sports. In the short history of ONE Championship, we’ve seen some incredible kick finishes.

Let’s highlight six athletes who have proven to be some of the most dangerous kickers in the promotion.

Joshua Pacio

One might find it hard to believe that Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is a big kicker because he’s mostly considered a grappler/submissions guy. Pacio has come up with some powerful striking moments. He stopped Rabin Catalan with punches at ONE: GLOBAL RIVALS, and he used a devastating spinning back fist to finish Roy Doliguez at ONE: LEGENDS OF THE WORLD.

But Pacio’s feet and legs are also weapons. Recently, he completely folded Yosuke Saruta with a fourth-round head kick at ONE: ROOTS OF HONOR in April. Saruta, who was a late replacement for Hayato Suzuki, pulled off an upset against Pacio at ONE: ETERNAL GLORY in January. Pacio avenged that loss and decimated the Japanese champion to regain his belt. Pacio is again the reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion, and everyone knows they should be aware of the Filipino star’s kicks.

Thanh Le

Thanh Le may be new to the organization, but if you have watched him compete, you’ll understand why he’s on this list. In his ONE Championship debut, Le smoked Yusup Saadulaev with a right-leg head kick that instantly left the latter unconscious. Before landing with ONE, Le had shown the ability to finish opponents with head kicks.

His finish of Lazar Stojadinovic was explosive. While the 33-year-old is just getting started with ONE, he is an athlete to keep an eye on moving forward.

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

This list wouldn’t be complete without a top-notch Muay Thai practitioner or kickboxer. Arguably, there is no one above Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in his weight class. The 21-year-old has become the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion, mainly because of the strength of his kicking game.

In October 2018, Petchdam smashed through Kenny Tse with a left high kick, which was one of the Thai warrior’s memorable head-kick finishes. But his destruction of Josh Tonna might be his signature knockout. The vaunted left roundhouse kick connected with Tonna’s chest, but Petchdam’s knee also clipped his opponent’s chin. The result was an easy KO, and Tonna was out before he hit the canvas. Regardless of the sport, Petchdam might be the nastiest kicker in the promotion.



Vitor Belfort



He hasn’t made his ONE Championship debut just yet, but if you’ve been an avid follower of mixed martial arts star, you know Vitor Belfort’s spinning wheel kicks are a blend of beauty and power.

In 2013, Belfort strung together three of the most exciting kick knockouts in history, and he finished well-known former world champions with those strikes.

He first destroyed Michael Bisping in January 2013. Four months later, Belfort did the same to Luke Rockhold. The spinning wheel kick caught the American on the temple and left him unconscious. To end the year, Belfort scored his first of two KO finishes against the great Dan Henderson.

Belfort is 42, but when healthy enough to compete with ONE, foes should be aware of his kicks.

Kevin Belingon

The former ONE Bantamweight World Champion is active and continuously moving. Kevin Belingon utilizes the spinning back kick as well, better than anyone in mixed martial arts. In milliseconds, he can rip off the move in a way that seemingly freezes his opponent.

At ONE: HEROES OF HONOR against Andrew Leone, Belingon connected with the most epic spinning back kick that led to a KO finish. The win was instrumental in setting up Belingon for his shot at the interim title, which he eventually won.

Alain Ngalani

Last but not least is heavyweight powerhouse and former kickboxer, Alain Ngalani. He looks like a bodybuilder, but Ngalani has the skills of a much smaller man. His agility allows him to unleash viciously quick and powerful head kicks. His best one came against Mahmoud Hassan at ONE: CHAMPIONS AND WARRIORS in September 2017.

It was a spinning wheel kick that clipped Hassan on the top of the head. The force of the blow sent the big man backward, and then down to the mat where Ngalani finished the job. For Ngalani, it’s quality over quantity, and that KO was of the highest order.

