ONE Championship’s Homecoming In Singapore Adds More Matches To Lineup

The card for ONE: HEART OF THE LION already featured a pair of world champion versus world champion encounters, and now a star-studded supporting cast has been added to the blockbuster event in Singapore on 9 November.

In the main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee will move up a division to challenge ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan for her title.

The co-headliner will see ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes face ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon in a world title unification rematch.

Aside from the two championship clashes, the event will also feature a stacked undercard at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as ONE Championship’s return to its home base has become even more special by announcing eight more bouts.

In a ONE Super Series contest, kickboxing’s pound-for-pound king Giorgio Petrosyan is set to duke it out with Thai striker Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy.

In mixed martial arts matches, former ONE Strawweight World Championship Alex “Little Rock” Silva is looking to retrace his steps to return to title contention, but he must get past his next challenge which comes against Thailand’s Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Multiple-time No Gi BJJ World Champion Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon makes his way back to face South Korea’s Sung Jong Lee in his third ONE Championship appearance.

Adrian “The Hunter” Pang of Australia looks to reinsert himself in the winner’s column after a string of unfortunate setbacks, returning to action against Japan’s Kota Shimoishi.

After falling short of capturing the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title, another tough test awaits Tiffany “No Chill” Teo of Singapore as she faces Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Michelle Nicolini.

“Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman of Malaysia battles Japan’s Shuya Kamikubo, while his compatriot Hisyam “Zephyrus” Samsudin crosses paths with ONE Hefei Bantamweight Tournament Finalist “The Stalker” Xie Bin.

Lastly, undefeated Indonesian mixed martial artist Abro Fernandes dances with ONE Championship veteran Chan Rothana of Cambodia.