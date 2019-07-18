ONE Championship’s 10 Before 25

Spread the word!













ONE Championship has become a great place to find young and dynamic martial artists. No organization in the world has as many young champions in their ranks. The following 10 athletes are among the cream of the crop, and none of them are over the age of 25.



Joshua Pacio, 23



“The Passion” is the reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion, and despite his youth, he has already had 17 professional matches. He’s 14-3 and already a two-time champion in his weight class. Pacio has avenged all but one of the losses on his record and finished 12 of his 14 victories.



Angela Lee, 23



Despite failing in her attempt to become a two-division champion, and dropping her last two matches overall, Angela Lee is still the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion and one of the biggest stars in the promotion. With world-class Jiu-Jitsu and an improving striking game, Lee figures to be a part of ONE’s title picture for years to come.



Christian Lee, 21



Angela’s younger brother is no longer in his older sister’s shadow. He captured the ONE Lightweight World Title in May with a come-from-behind victory over the legendary Shinya Aoki. Christian Lee is 12-3 and he has finished every one of his wins during his career. He may have his first title defense before the end of 2019, and it could come against the winner of the Grand Prix.



Jonathan Haggerty, 22



Speaking of young guns shocking legends, Jonathan Haggerty’s upset win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao captured the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship for the young Brit. He already has his first defense lined up for ONE: DAWN OF HEROES on 2 August against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. If he wins yet again, he will have confirmed his status as a superstar in the sport.



Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, 24



He’s the oldest on this list, but he may well be the most dangerous. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev has blasted his way to the final of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix with KO victories over Ev Ting and Amir Khan. Before he reached the Grand Prix, he’d scored a KO win over Timofey Nastyukhin. He’s 8-1 as a pro and every win has been a finish. He has the look of a future champion, and that could come sooner rather than later.



If Arslanaliev wins the Grand Prix, you’d have to think he’d be the favorite against Lee.



Danny Kingad, 23



The Philippines has a seemingly endless representation in the top levels of competition with ONE. Danny Kingad is currently competing in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix where he will battle Reece McLaren in the semifinals. He’s 10-1 as a pro with his only loss coming at the hands of current champion Adriano Moraes. Kingad is hoping to win the tournament to earn a rematch with Black Diamond.



Stamp Fairtex, 22



Stamp Fairtex is ONE’s only two-sport champion. She is the reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai Champion, but she’s not settling there. Stamp will be making her professional mixed martial arts debut at ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD in her home country of Thailand. If she can rise to a title shot and potentially win a championship in three sports, it would be an unprecedented feat.



Stamp has already established herself as one of the greatest women martial artists in the world. If she can win a world title in mixed martial arts, she will have something else on her resume that Amanda Nunes does not.



Alma Juniku, 18



She’s only had one match with ONE, and it was a unanimous-decision loss to Stamp earlier this year. At Juniku’s age, there is nothing to be ashamed of with this loss. Her arrow is pointing up, and Juniku may yet have her time to serve as a ONE champion.



A matchup with Kai Ting Chuang would seemingly be a good one for Juniku at this point in her career.



Jihin Radzuan, 22



“The Shadow Cat” is a serious title contender in mixed martial arts at atomweight. Her grappling skill is her best attribute, but she’s also as tough as they come. She’s only 5-1, with the lone defeat a disputed one against Gina Iniong, but Radzuan is one to watch over the next two years.



She is 2-3 bouts away from being ready to challenge for a world title–assuming she wins those matches.



Iurie Lapicus, 23



He’s just plain nasty. That’s the best way that you can describe Iurie Lapicus. He has to be one of–if not the most–highly regarded up-and-comer at welterweight.



If anyone gets a shot at Zebaztian Kadestam’s title before Kiamrian Abbasov or James Nakashima, it would have to be Lapicus. He is 13-0 in his career with every match ending in a finish.

Most recently, the Moldovan disposed of Shannon Wiratchai via third-round submission in May at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON. It was the first time an opponent had escaped the first round with him. There is no question, Lapicus has the look of a champion.