Eric Kelly Hoping For One Final Victory Before Possibly Retiring

The last few years have not been kind to Filipino mixed martial arts veteran Eric “The Natural” Kelly.

Once regarded among the cream of the crop in Philippine mixed martial arts, the 37-year-old featherweight and former ONE World Title contender has now been on the losing end in his last seven bouts.

At ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST last 15 June in Shanghai, China, Kelly absorbed his latest defeat at the hands of hometown bet Niu Kang Kang via unanimous decision.

The Filipino star put on a spirited effort but ultimately had no answer for the Chinese up-and-comer’s grappling and ultimately came up short on the judges’ scorecards.

As it turns out, Kelly ran into a bit of trouble just days before heading out to Shanghai.

“Maybe I really was not destined to win my fight in Shanghai against Niu Kang Kang,” Kelly said.

“Because three days before we traveled going to Shanghai, I got caught with an accidental headbutt in training, and it opened a cut near my left eye.”

The cut, Kelly explained further, affected the Filipino’s gameplan, which was ultimately to beat Niu with his striking.

“During the fight against Niu, I got hit with just one clean jab and the cut immediately opened up again, that’s why my stand-up was a bit off and I was forced to fight on the ground.”

“Even on the ground, I didn’t stop trying to score points. If you watched the fight, I kept punching and punching him, even if I was on my back so that I could earn points and do some damage,” Kelly continued.

“Unfortunately, the judges did not see it that way, and they make the final decisions, so we just have to accept and respect their decision.”

Now, the Baguio City-native finds himself at a crossroads. After seven straight losses, Kelly admits he is considering retirement.

“Yes, I have seven straight losses, that’s why I am really disappointed in myself as an MMA athlete, and I will admit that I have entertained the thought of retirement,” Kelly expressed.

Kelly also admitted to going through some personal troubles that have also gotten in the way of his training.

“Right now, I am having some trouble with my personal life, that’s why I haven’t been able to fully focus on my training,” Kelly revealed.

“I am, however, deeply grateful that there are still friends around me who wish to help and believe that I still have what it takes to compete at a high level. To the fans who have shown endless support, thank you to all of you. If it wasn’t for your kind and positive words of encouragement, I would have probably given up a long time ago,” he added.

But before possibly hanging his gloves up for good, Kelly hopes to be able to experience the thrill of victory once again, maybe one last time.

“The thing is, I really want to be able to taste victory once again, maybe one last time before I fully entertain the thought of retirement,” he concluded.