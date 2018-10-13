ONE Championship Reveals Stacked Bout Lineup For Yangon Event This October

After a memorable night at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES in Bangkok, Thailand last October 6, ONE Championship is turning the proverbial page as it heads to its next destination.

The full card for ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS in Yangon, Myanmar has been made official, and it features a stacked lineup of mixed martial arts and ONE Super Series bouts.

In the card’s headliner, reigning and defending two-division champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will put his middleweight crown on the line against Mohammad Karaki of Lebanon.

Aung La N Sang is Myanmar’s most successful athlete in history, whose impressive submission skills has earned him the moniker of ”The Burmese Python.”

Born in Myitkyina in the mountainous Kachin State, Aung La N Sang captured the ONE Middleweight World Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Vitaly Bigdash in June 2017.

Last February, he once again made history by defeating Brazil’s Alexandre Machado to be crowned the ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion.

On the other hand, Karaki is a 27-year-old athlete with an unblemished professional record of 9-0.

A former Desert Force Light Heavyweight and Middleweight Champion, Karaki is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists that came from the Middle East.

Of his nine career victories, only one bout went the distance as he has five submissions and three captivating knockouts to his name.

Karaki is a feared finisher who is expected to bring the firepower when he meets Aung La N Sang for the ONE Middleweight World Championship at ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS.

The ONE Middleweight World Title main event featuring Aung La N Sang and Karaki will be joined by 11 more amazing contests.

In the co-main event, Rafael “Indio” Nunes of Brazil locks horns with undefeated Russian combatant Movlid “Killer” Khaibulaev.

Myanmar’s Phoe Thaw will return to action in front of his hometown crowd against Malaysian standout Keanu Subba.

Some of the hardest hitters in ONE Super Series will return to action for bouts that promise to deliver fireworks.

Ibrahim “Mr. Cool” El Bouni will stand across from another powerhouse in Tarik Khbabez in a three-round kickboxing contest.

Meanwhile, Top King Muay Thai World Champion Han Zi Hao will square off against a six-time national Muay Thai champion from the Philippines, Ryan “The Filipino Assassin” Jakiri.

A pair of fantastic mixed martial arts match-ups will complete the main card as a quartet of competitors aims to charge back towards the top of their divisions.

In featherweight action, SFC Bantamweight Champion Emilio “The Honey Badger” Urrutia will put his skills to the test against Pancrase Lightweight Champion Kazuki Tokudome from Japan.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke will also make his comeback to the cage for his first bout since March, battling India’s seven-time national wushu champion Himanshu Kaushik.

ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS is set to take place at the iconic Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar October 26.

Other matches on the card: