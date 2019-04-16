ONE Championship Partners With Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts

Mixed martial arts as an olympic sport? It could be a reality, according to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. In fact, the organization’s massive push towards bringing amateur mixed martial arts to the biggest global stage of competition has seen it inking a multi-year seven-figure partnership with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA).



“ONE Championship is thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with GAMMA, the world’s independent governing body of the sport of mixed martial arts,” Sityodtong stated through a Press Release.



“As a lifelong martial artist, I am personally invested in developing the amateur mixed martial arts scene, and ensuring that all athletes have the right foundation and support to pursue a professional career in this sport.”



Based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, GAMMA is a non-profit organization founded in 2018. It was built by a group of mixed martial arts pioneers and experts, across five continents with decades of experience in the sport among them.



Photo Credit: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Headed by its President, Alexander Engelhardt, GAMMA today is made up of national federations across over 60 countries — a number which could grow to over 100 in the near future, according to Sityodtong.



GAMMA’s main objective is to obtain international recognition for mixed martial arts as an Olympic sport, in order to give all amateur mixed martial artists the platform and opportunity to fulfil their dream of competing on the Olympic stage.



Part of the partnership with GAMMA will see ONE share expertise and knowledge in the areas of developing and promoting best practices in health and safety standards, anti-doping regulations, and competition rules for the daily safe practice of competitive mixed martial arts at the amateur level.



“On behalf of GAMMA, I would like to thank ONE Championship for their support and commitment to the sport of mixed martial arts. As a lifelong karate practitioner, I am passionate about delivering the same level of international recognition to the discipline of mixed martial arts,” stated Alexander Engelhardt, President of GAMMA.



“Both GAMMA and ONE celebrate the authentic martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion in the same spirit as the Olympics. With this philosophical foundation, GAMMA and ONE aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts and prepare it for entry into the Olympics.”



GAMMA is set to hold its Amateur MMA World Championships in Singapore this November, showcasing the world’s biggest and brightest young martial arts talents on the most prestigious global amateur mixed martial arts platform.

