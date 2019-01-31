ONE Championship Names NBA Exec As New Vice President International

Martial arts promotion ONE Championship has recently named former National Basketball Association (NBA) executive Meghan Jenkins as its new Vice President International. The company announced the signing early Thursday, 31 January via a press release.



Jenkins was most recently the Vice President, Head of Strategy and part of the senior leadership team for NBA Asia based out of Hong Kong. She was responsible for the expansion of the NBA’s key business in the Asia Pacific and played a major role in the development of key strategic partnerships across different markets and business lines.



Before moving to Asia, Jenkins was based out of the NBA’s global headquarters in New York in the United States.



“It is an absolute honor to announce that Meghan Jenkins has joined our senior leadership team here at ONE Championship as Vice President International. As a seasoned leader, Meghan will work alongside myself and the rest of our leadership team to help scale ONE Championship into the first multibillion dollar global sports media property in Asian history,” said CEO Chatri Sityodtong.



With ONE Championship, Jenkins is set to oversee the company’s growth internationally, including new markets and TAM expansion as well as strategic initiatives across ONE’s existing markets.



“With the addition of Meghan, ONE Championship now has the most seasoned and experienced world-class leadership team in the entire Asian sports media industry today,” Sityodtong added.



The move to add Jenkins to the company’s elite senior leadership team is in line with ONE Championship’s growing presence in the United States. The promotion made recent strategic business decisions that further establishes its roots in the US mainland.



Part of those moves include the signing of prominent athletes Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and Sage Northcutt, as well as the appointment of another Vice President in former women’s world champion Miesha Tate. ONE also announced a deal with Turner Sports early 2019 which gives the promotion a presence on US television.



“I am thrilled to be joining ONE Championship. My experience over the last decade working to build the NBA into a global sports leader will be invaluable as I embark on this new challenge and help take ONE Championship to the next level,” Jenkins stated.



“Having spent the last few years focused on identifying opportunities across the Asia Pacific region, it is clear to me that there is significant untapped potential in Asia’s massive and growing sports media market and ONE Championship is uniquely positioned to capture a large portion of it. I look forward to joining Chatri and the rest of ONE’s leadership team as we work to build ONE Championship into a global sports powerhouse.”

