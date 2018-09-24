ONE Championship 80 Highlights: Matheis Scores Huge Uppercut KO

“ONE Championship 80: Conquest of Heroes” went down this past weekend (Sat., September 22, 2018) from Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the main event, Joshua Pacio outlasted Yoshitaka Naito in a five-round rematch to win the ONE strawweight title. Pacio previously fell to Naito for the belt two years ago.

The card also featured a bevy of exciting fights and finishes as well. The most thrilling was perhaps Adrian Matheis’ huge one-punch KO of Angelo Bimoadji. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev’s TKO of Timofey Nastyukhin and Koyomi Matsushima’s first-round win over former champ Marat Gafurov also stood out.

Watch the ONE Championship 80: Conquest of Heroes highlights via MMAjunkie here: