ONE Announces Massive Viewing Figures For March 31’s A New Era

The numbers are in, and ONE: A New Era has lived up to its blockbuster expectations.

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong announced on Facebook over the weekend that the Tokyo card was watched by almost 42 million viewers worldwide.

It is a staggering result for a company that in 2015 was averaging 700,000 viewers per event.

LowKick MMA reached out to ONE asking for a breakdown of the numbers. ONE responded that the final figure was tallied based on data from a range of sources.

These sources included, but were not limited to, Nielsen, Kanter, Gfk, Eurodata, Video Research, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tencent, and the ONE app.

It would be interesting to see a regional breakdown of those numbers. ONE’s current stronghold is Southeast Asia, but they are starting to push into markets further abroad.

Sityodtong has set an ambitious target in wanting 100 million viewers per event by 2022. However, if they keep this rate going, who would bet against them hitting their goal?