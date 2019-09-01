Oleksandr Usyk Set To Face Tyrone Spong In Chicago

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Tony Bellew and Oleksandr Usyk Weigh In ahead of their undisputed Cruiserweight clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday November 10th. 9th November 2018. Picture By Mark Robinson.
Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut is set.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, Usyk will face former Glory kickboxing champion Tyrone Spong on October 12. It will take place in Chicago and will be broadcast on DAZN.

Spong is currently unbeaten in boxing with a 13-0 record, however, he has not faced anyone on the level of Usyk yet. He faces Jeyson Minda this Saturday and Coppinger states he must win and come away unscathed if the Usyk fight is to happen next.

Usyk was notably the former unified cruiserweight champion who last defended his belts with a TKO victory over Tony Bellew. Following that win, the Ukrainian decided to make the move up to heavyweight. He was initially scheduled to face former title challenger Carlos Takam in May, however, an injury forced Usyk to pull out.

Takam eventually signed with a new promoter and with new purse demands, Usyk was given a different opponent in Spong.

What do you think of the matchup? Do you think Spong will face too big a task if he is to collide with Usyk?

