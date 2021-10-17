Norma Dumont has lodged her third straight Octagon victory and may have just inserted herself into featherweight title contention, scoring a rather comfortable, straightforward unanimous decision win over the #3 ranked bantamweight, short notice replacement, Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Vegas 40.

A real promising opening round for the Belo Horizonte native, Dumont, who has managed to find home with a flurry of jabs as well as following straight right hands, resulting in some redness on the face of Ladd. 10-9 for the Brazilian.

Some more sharp striking in the second round from Dumont who looks to be a lot quicker on the feet than Ladd who remains patient. however, has lost the last two rounds 10-9 now. Coach Jim West urging Ladd to get to work.

West audibly disappointed in his student Ladd, informing her that she is likely three rounds down heading into the fourth frame. Dumont’s striking showing on the face of the Folsom native now.

One Way Traffic For Norma Dumont Approaching The Final Round

Ladd again urged to pick up the pace in the fifth and final round, with West explaining, with a fair share of profanity, that the #3 ranked bantamweight is in need of a finish in the last frame.

Ladd dominant in the clinch at the fence in the fifth, amassing considerable control time, however, it’s too little too late for the divisional debutante, with Dumont taking home a unanimous decision win off the back of an early, impressive start.

Below, catch the highlights from Dumont’s unanimous judging victory over Ladd.