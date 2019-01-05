Nong-O Gaiyanghadao Faces Han Zi Hao for Super Series Title

The inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight World Champion will be crowned on 16 February, when Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand faces Han Zi Hao of China in the main event of ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.



ONE Championship recently announced the blockbuster main event which is the second Super Series bout to headline a ONE show after Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex knocked out Luis Regis last December in Kuala Lumpur.



Nong-O is one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters in history, and is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters actively competing today. He is known for the incredible speed, power and precision behind all his strikes.



Over his career, Nong-O has garnered many accolades. He is a five-division multiple-time World Champion, 4x Lumpinee Muay Thai World Champion, 1x Rajadamnern Muay Thai World Champion, 2x Thailand National Champion, 2x Fighter of the Year, and more.



He has fought against fellow legends like Saenchai PKSaenchaiMuayThaiGym, Singdam Kiatmuu9, Petchboonchu F.A.Group, Pakorn Sakyothin, Kongsak Sitboonmee, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Sagetdao Petpayathai, among others.



On the other hand, Han Zi Hao is a 23-year-old Chinese kickboxer.



Before joining ONE Championship, Han knocked out the likes of Petchboonchuay FA Group, which drew the attention of the world’s largest martial arts organization. He was ONE Super Series’ most active competitor in 2018, scoring three victories including two knockouts.



Despite being such a young age, Han has already been pursuing his martial arts dreams for over a decade. He began his journey with sanda in his native China at the age of 12, then moved to Bangkok the following year in pursuit of the world’s best Muay Thai training.



Han has lived in Thailand for over 10 years now, training and competing in Muay Thai while building an impressive record facing some of the biggest names competing in the ring today. He is thrilled to have the chance to showcase his skills on the global stage, and intends to capture his biggest World Championship in short order.



More bouts at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS will be announced at a later date.

