No Decision Yet On Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Rematch Date

Despite recent claims, there is no official date for the highly-anticipated Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury boxing heavyweight title rematch as of yet.

Over the weekend, Fury revealed in a Q&A that his rematch with “The Bronze Bomber” was “confirmed and signed” for February 22, 2020. However, according to Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum, that date is only one of many that is currently being considered. Of course, the fight could still happen on February 22, but nothing is confirmed right now contrary to Fury’s claims.

Regardless of the date, both fighters need to win their next fight if they plan on having a lucrative rematch. Fury most recently outclassed Tom Schwarz in two rounds last month and is set for another bout scheduled to take place in September or October.

Wilder, meanwhile, knocked out Dominic Breazeale in May, and is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title in a rematch against Luis Ortiz at around the same time.

Both fighters initially met each other in December at the Staples Center in one of the most entertaining fights of the year. While Fury outclassed Wilder for majority of the 12 rounds, the American was able to land two knockdowns. In the end, the contest was controversially deemed a split decision draw, as many felt the Briton was robbed.

Do you think we will get a more decisive win in a Wilder vs. Fury rematch?