Nate Diaz Gets Stitched Up Following UFC 244 (Photo)

Spread the word!













While many were angered by the doctor’s decision to end the BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz last night, in reality, it was justified.

Masvidal and Diaz collided for three rounds that saw the former dominate much of the proceedings. “Gamebred” not only opened cuts on a bloodied Diaz, but dropped him twice and was on top in virtually every department.

Just before the start of the fourth round, the doctor called an end to the fight due to a cut near Diaz’s eye with Masvidal being awarded the TKO (doctor stoppage) victory. The crowd immediately booed while UFC president Dana White was also initially angered by the decision.

However, White later changed his mind as he believed it was justified. He would later share an image of Diaz’s eye which required multiple stitches right above it. In addition, his cut below his eye was also stitched up:

“These cuts were much worse then they looked on TV. Respect to @natediaz209 for pushing the Dr to continue,” White wrote.

While it’s easy to want more action, safety should always be paramount.

Do you think the stoppage was justified? Or do you still think it should have gone on? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!