Nate Diaz Blasts Welterweight Title Fight

Nate Diaz took to Twitter this afternoon to blast the newly announced welterweight title fight on Fight Island this July at UFC 251.

As top contender Jorge Masvidal and the UFC hit an impasse in contract talks, the title shot was given to Gilbert Burns, whom recently sky rocketed up the rankings after an impressive victory over Tyron Woodley.

Check out what the Stockton, California native had to say about the fight announcement.

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys This isn’t a title fight.”

Diaz was last seen in the octagon in November 2019 where he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal. Since then, Masvidal has looked like the number one contender to Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title, with rumors of a fight taking place this summer. However, Masvidal has recently been critical of his pay and other fighters pay as well, something Diaz has been a vocal of throughout his career. That is when UFC President Dana White announced on First Take this morning, that Gilbert Burns would be recieving the Welterweight title shot next month.

What do you think? Is Nate Diaz right to criticize the title fight announcement? Are you excited for Woodley vs Burns?