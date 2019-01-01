Tenshin Nasukawa Issues Statement On TKO Loss To Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa unsuccessfully challenged Floyd Mayweather inside the ring recently.

On New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, Japan, “Money” stepped into the ring against Nasukawa for an exhibition bout at RIZIN FF 14. The fight did not count on either man’s record and was scheduled to go three three-minute rounds. Instead, Mayweather finished the action early in the first round after knocking Nasukawa down three times.

After the third knockdown, Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel to protect their fighter from suffering further damage. Shortly after his defeat to arguably the greatest boxer who has ever lived, Nasukawa released the following statement on Instagram (translated via Google Translate):

“It was a challenge to fight with being said to be reckless. Although the result has been knocked down I do not regret it. I did not reach Mayweather at my own 20 years. In case.

“But I came out with courage. In case. Thank you very much, Mayweather players who fought. In case. Thank you very much for everyone who supported me.

“In case I could not shape your thoughts, but I will continue to challenge from now on. Everyone, thank you again this year. In case.”

It was an amazing performance from Mayweather, who came out very aggressive, which is uncommon for the 41-year-old. Also, “Money” claims he didn’t even have a training camp for his fight with the Japanese star, making his performance all the more impressive.

However, his lack of preparation was likely due to the fact that, regardless of the result (win or lose), it would not affect his perfect 50-0 boxing record. Perhaps even more impressive, Mayweather claims he made nine million dollars for his destruction of Nasukawa in Japan.