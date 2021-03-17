Like all great sports, mixed martial arts has had its share of nasty rumours over the years. From the very beginning, the MMA has been on the back foot and branded a fake. The similarities between the sport and wrestling meant people assumed it was all choreography like its cousin. But over time, as its reputation strengthened in the public eye and the popularity increased, new rumours surfaced that although as real as any sport, MMA was rife with dodgy deals and pre-determined results.

The Temptation of Gambling

It is no secret that gambling represents a temptation that many illustrious sports personalities have fallen prey to, and MMA is unfortunately no exception. While for the average gambler a reputable comparison page for gambling sites can help separate the wheat from the chaff, for elite athletes and sportsmen there is always so much more at stakes than just money. Gambling sites and bookmakers make it even more appealing to throw a fight as the reward for doing so can be so high. And it’s that dangling carrot that has seen many sportsmen turn their backs on the honour of the game for short term wealth. We’ve seen it in many sports over the years, from boxing to cricket to darts, and to think that any sport has been spared this disgrace is naive thinking at best.

Match Fixing Certainties

We mentioned earlier about how mixing money and sports created the birth of match fixing, and MMA has certainly had its share. In 2017, South Korean fighter Tae Hyun Bang fought Leo Kuntz in Seoul, with huge sways in post-match odds setting off alarm bells that something was afoot. Bang was the favourite to win but as huge bets poured on Kuntz to win in the hours before the fight, the UFC was notably concerned Bang was set to take a dive.

As the fight progressed, Bang came out swinging, and although he didn’t take the fight by knockout, he was the clear winner. So what happened? Bang had been offered to throw the fight by some shady criminals who threatened him harm. As they bet on his opponent in droves, the UFC noticed the irregularity and questioned Bang in the lead up to the fight. Caught between a rock and hard place, Bang decided last minute that he had lost either way and fought for honour instead.

After his win was confirmed and those shady criminals came knocking, he spilled the beans to the authorities to save his life. His confession led to jail time and a lifetime ban from the sport he loved. So why did he agree to it? Bang was lured by the prospect of easy money and although he is one of few in the UFC to ever be caught, many fights have thrown up some serious cause for concern over the years.

Match Fixing Possibilities

The thing about sports is that the passion to win is nearly as high as the passion to become wealthy. Especially in ageing fighters, where opportunity to take the title has long passed so why not look to set themselves up financially. But aren’t they paid for their fights? Of course, and paid well. But it’s that thought of easy money again that is often too hard to turn down.

Whilst no concrete evidence has been presented, the following two fights certainly created a few whispers in the UFC:

Sonnen vs Ortiz

Ortiz was a legend of the sport and his last fight was certainly not lacking any hype. The fights build up was full of all the scaling remarks and finger pointing that promoters love. Although Ortiz was a 2-1 underdog, many still bet his way just to see the hero win one last time. But no one really thought he could pull it off. And then the fight started.

Rallying from an attempted choke from Sonnen, Ortiz proceeded to win the fight with a choke of his own, bowing out on top for the last time. But when you look back and see that it appeared Ortiz not only may have tapped out earlier, but had Sonnen roll into his winning choke, that seed of doubt has definitely been sown.

Coleman vs Takada

One of the first fights in my memory and the also the worst. Again, promoters have done their job well and hype was at an all-time high for this immense battle against the “Godfather of Ground and Pound”. But when Coleman took down Takada and chose to pound away on his thighs rather than his head, you had to wonder. The fight ended with Takada the victor and Coleman will forever be remembered for his wrestling like waves of terror before tapping out. Hulk Hogan would have been proud.

Conclusion

The thing about match fixing is that it’s incredibly hard to know for certain without a confession of guilt. And when you’re a famous sporting personality, the shame that comes with that confession is guaranteed to make it a last resort. As only one side needs to be corrupted, the match can easily look as though it’s just not your day.

MMA fighters are elite sportsman, they are paid well for their craft and put on high pedestals when winning. That’s a lot of pressure. But until the day that money and sport are mutually exclusive, there will always be corruption. Let’s just hope that the UFC can keep its nose clean as much as possible in the future.