Mixed Martial Arts has become a mainstream sport in the last decade. Its popularity is clear as the UFC often generates millions of pay-per-view buys. Although, it does not have the rich history of boxing, MMA is quickly becoming the chosen combat sport people choose to bet on. Each year gamblers wage millions on MMA, particularly the UFC. However, the sport is a tough one to predict. For example, UFC superstar Conor McGregor was heavily backed heading into his last fight with Dustin Poirier only to get knocked out by ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 257. So, anyone wanting to indulge in some MMA betting should consider using these tips before putting money down on this most unpredictable sport.people who want to indulge in MMA betting should consider various tips and tricks before wagering their money.

Recent Form & Preparation

This is one of the most important factors. The past few fights of the fighter will tell you how he/she is doing coming into this even. One should check if the fighters is on a win/loss streak and study how the fighter came to win/lose their recent fights. Along with all this, it is also important to check the preparation of a fighter for the bout you wish to bet on. MMA fighters are known for training hard. So be sure to take a look at their social media, check for any issues in camp – specifically injuries as they can play a huge role come fight night.

Line Shopping

There are lots of sportsbooks online and offline that offer betting odds on fight cards. These odds often vary depending on the sportsbook. You should check odds at multiple betting platforms before putting any money down. The internet is filled with reliable betting platforms. So, checking and assessing betting odds at multiple sportsbooks could help you to get the best odds. Online casinos offer no wagering casino bonus and several welcome bonuses. You will fine betting sites often do something similar and you should use such promotional offers to your advantage.

Age of the Players

Fitness and skill always come first while considering odds in MMA but the age of the fighters also plays a crucial role here. According to statistics, young fighters have advantages over old fighters. This doesn’t apply to all fights but mostly, if the fighter is 34+. The damages and injuries a fighter will sustain during their career can create issues moving forward. However, you cannot overstate the importance of being younger in a fight as older athletes have more experience and that really does count in MMA.

Skills and Fighting Style

The fighting style of the fighters makes the fight. These days, fighters learn and train a variety of styles, but each fighter has his/her weaknesses and strengths. For instance, Conor McGregor has the strength of boxing, while Khabib’s strongest tool is his wrestling. Thus, these fighting skills should be taken into consideration before you bet. You must consider a fighter’s style and how it will match up against his/her opponent. It’s a typical MMA cliché but styles really do make fights and it one of the most important things to consider when beating on this sport.

Don’t Bet Too Much On Favorites

In combat sports, betting on favorites heavily can be a risky move. Unlike other team sports, a player’s performance plays a great role here. Unexpected wins are very common in MMA. So, you need to think twice before wagering all of your savings on favorites. If the favorite wins then you get a good reward but the risk of betting heavily on favorites overshadows the rewards.