Ready to make money betting on MMA? It’s much easier than most people imagine. No, winning isn’t easy. In fact, most people aren’t successful at betting. However, the process of placing bets through an iPhone or laptop is straightforward.

Mobile betting is a lot more convenient than taking a trip to Vegas. It’s even friendlier than completing the same task on a desktop. But you have to make a decision. Should you bet through an app or website? Let’s find out below.

#1: 86% Of Mobile Users Prefer Apps to Sites

The average mobile user spends 86% of their time on mobile apps and only 14% at betting websites. According to the same study—done by eMarketer Research—mobile device owners spend in excess of two hours on apps and just under 30 minutes on mobile websites.

In other words, people love apps, whether it’s social networks like Twitter and Instagram or betting apps. Of course, this doesn’t say anything about the superiority of apps. It only shows what many people prefer.

Although mobile users love mobile apps for different reasons, user experience comes out at the top. Apps are easier to load, navigate and use, at least in the eyes of every day cell phone owners.

#2: Betting Markets

If your main criterion for choosing a betting platform is based on betting markets, then you’ll have a hard time choosing between an app and a website. Mobile websites have improved in recent years. And they compete stiffly in providing hundreds of daily betting markets.

The best bookmakers prioritize MMA action. They display upcoming bouts on their home page and provide competitive odds to help maximize your profits. Usually, American sportsbook cover US-based MMA events more often than international bouts.

But that’s alright. Your main goal is to bet at the best betting app. And if you prefer web apps, then you need to find the best mobile betting sites. As mentioned, top-rated bookies give you the best odds and bonuses.

MMA aside, today’s betting companies cover nearly every sport in the world. Bookies are particularly crazy about soccer. If there’s a competitive soccer match in the UK, the US or South America, it most likely will be available for betting.

#3: Free Bets and Bonuses

A few years ago, it was common for bookmakers to give out bonuses if you installed their apps. The trend has since died. Instead, the new trend is to receive a no deposit or first deposit bonus regardless of whether you’re an app or website user.

Betting companies dictate all the terms regarding their bonuses. As such, the amount of bonus and the policies involve differ drastically from one company to another. That said, it’s easy to differentiate a great from a not-so-great bonus.

A good bonus isn’t generous in amount. It also comes with relaxed terms and conditions. You can get a $10 free bet. And you can withdraw your winnings after fulfilling a couple of conditions.

Generous betting websites also award bonuses regularly. They don’t welcome you and go mute after that. They give you free bets occasionally. Some of them even offer boosters when you place parlay bets.

#4: App are more Interactive

Mobile apps have a significant edge when it comes to interactivity. It’s one of the main reasons people spend so much time on apps. You can live stream UFC bouts at some apps. But you can’t do the same on mobile sites.

On the flip side, apps are easier to personalize, which is beneficial to both betting companies and players. Betting brands are able to target players based on their specific interests. And this attracts more loyalty.

Players, on the other hand, have access to things they like in betting sites. For example, you can receive MMA bonuses every time there’s a main event in the UFC. Or you can personalize your account with the colors and layout your desire.

Another way apps are interactive is through push notification. Websites don’t always support this feature. And even if they do, people tend to turn it off. However, people enable notifications from their favorite apps.

#5: Convenient Banking

This is another feature where apps and mobile sites tie. You don’t really need an app to use PayPal. However, the digital wallet claims its app is faster. Likewise, you can use Visa, MasterCard, Skrill and ACH on both a website and app.

It all depends on your preference. If you believe payment apps are faster, then you probably will choose a betting app over a site. If you believe web apps are now as fast as apps, then there’s no point in installing an app.

That said, you should be concerned about the banking policies of betting apps you plan to install. The companies dictate banking apps, fees and limits. And naturally, you want an app that processes payments fast.

You can deposit as little as $10 through digital wallets, crypto and credit cards at most betting apps. The transactions are almost always free and instant. The problem comes when you want to cashout money.

The limits could be unfriendly, say you must withdraw at least $100. There could be fees or the withdrawal period might take weeks. To avoid these issues, read a bookie’s policies before you get started with them.

Device Compatibility

This is an area where websites win by a mile. If you use a mobile website, you can easily switch accounts between your android and iOS devices. By comparison, you need to install apps on each device to bet conveniently.

As we mentioned, mobile website development has also improved. Today’s web apps are smooth and efficient. That’s why a growing number of betting companies are getting rid of native apps in place of websites.

Verdict

Based on research, an overwhelming majority of mobile device owners love their apps. They are interactive, quicker and loaded with more features. However, mobile websites are just as good, at least in the features that matter the most: odds, betting markets, banking and bonuses.