Mike Tyson Gives Francis Ngannou Some Boxing Pointers (Video)

Spread the word!













If you thought Francis Ngannou’s striking couldn’t get any scarier, think again. Because now Ngannou is getting pointers from one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

Recently, Mike Tyson took to Twitter to share a video of himself giving “The Predator” some tips during a recent meeting. You can check out the video here:

Tyson also praised Ngannou’s ridiculous knockout power by sharing a video of the Frenchman punching a bag that measured the force of his punch. Ngannou’s number clocked in at just over 800.

The young brother @francis_ngannou has some serious power 🥊 Who thinks they can hit harder than the uncrowned champ? #tysonchallenge pic.twitter.com/K38SwdswHh — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 7, 2019

Ngannou is currently awaiting a fight from the UFC after emerging as the clear-cut No. 1-contender for the heavyweight title. However, given a trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and new champion Stipe Miocic is next on the UFC’s radar, Ngannou will have to wait.

In the meantime, UFC president Dana White has recently said there are “big plans” for Ngannou in 2020, including headlining the UFC’s first-ever card from France.

“Yeah, exciting year for Francis, too, because, not only big fights for him, and potential title fight, but France,” White said. “We finally got France done. We’ve been working hard for a long time to get that place open for MMA, and we’ll do a fight there that, obviously, Francis will probably headline.

“And I don’t know if you watched the fight last weekend from Singapore, but the kid, [Ciryl] Gane, big badass heavyweight from France. No [they won’t fight each other], but they’ll both fight on that card.”

What do you think about Ngannou getting pointers from Tyson?