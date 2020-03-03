Mike Tyson Gets Emotional Discussing Life Without Boxing (Video)

Spread the word!













Despite his many successful ventures outside of boxing, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson still feels a void in his life without the sweet science.

Tyson is the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history and was regarded by many in the combat sports world as arguably the most intimidating fighter of all time during his pomp.

In fact, Tyson was so intimidating that he himself is scared of the fighter that he once was until he ultimately retired in 2005. Now 53, an emotional “Iron Mike” reflected on life without boxing and his past self in a recent episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast with Sugar Ray Leonard as a guest:

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied,” Tyson said. “That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing.

“I’m working on the art of humbleness. That’s the reason why I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out, hell is coming with him.

“And it’s not funny, I’m not trying to sound cool like a tough guy. It’s just I hate that guy. I’m scared of him.”

You can watch the video below:

Holy shit, Mike Tyson just sent shivers down my spine pic.twitter.com/hjMOAi8m6C — 🦅 (@usy1_) March 1, 2020

What do you think of Tyson’s emotional revelation?