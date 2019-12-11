Mike Perry Says Kamaru Usman Will Dominate Colby Covington at UFC 245

Spread the word!













The always entertaining welterweight Mike Perry fights Geoff Neal at UFC 245 this weekend. “Platinum” took some time out of preparations to talk about the nights main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Despite being unranked Perry is a popular fighter and only ever a few wins from a title shot himself. Something he is apparently aware of as it became clear hes been studying up on the guys in front of him. Speaking to Helen Yee he gave a insightful breakdown of the UFC 245 main event and emphatically picked who he thinks will win. (H/T Helen Yee Sports)

“Stylistically I think it’s a great matchup. Their both very dominant in the wrestling game. I’m interested to see the very small details that make a difference in the fight, but I do think Kamaru (Usman) is bigger and stronger.

Woodley (Tyron) had the highest take down defence in the UFC let alone the welterweight division now Kamaru’s is at a 100 percent take down defence. And he took T-Woodley down at will. So, I think he’ll be able to force his will upon Colby (Covington) all night long.”

UFC 245’s main event has become something of a grudge match. The two men have traded insults for almost a year now. The pair are evenly matched and have very similar styles which are wrestling based but with great striking, huge output and cardio for days.

“Platinum” doesn’t agree though and see’s this fight being one-sided in Usman’s favour. He’ll be hoping to get to watch it after he fights #14 ranked Geoff Neal on Saturdays preliminary card.

