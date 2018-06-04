Miesha Tate Welcomes Baby Girl Following 67 Hours Of Labor

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is a mom.

And it seems she had to display some of her fighting spirit in order to welcome her new bundle of joy into the world.

Late last night, Tate’s partner, TUF veteran Johnny Nunez, posted that their daughter named Amaia Nevaeh Nunez had arrived following a lengthy period of labor for Tate:

A mutual friend of both Tate and Nunez, Myra Fukuno also posted her own pic of Tate and her new daughter: