Miesha Tate Welcomes Baby Girl Following 67 Hours Of Labor

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is a mom.
And it seems she had to display some of her fighting spirit in order to welcome her new bundle of joy into the world.
Late last night, Tate’s partner, TUF veteran Johnny Nunez, posted that their daughter named Amaia Nevaeh Nunez had arrived following a lengthy period of labor for Tate:
Finally… after over 67 hours of Labor, my love of my life has arrived, Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez… Amaia meet the World🌎…Daddy Vows to love you, protect you and Never leave you!! I am dedicating my life to loving you, Cherishing you, Inspiring you and Teaching you what I have learned early and in the later of my life. I am confident that you won’t take this life for granted, and I know when you get where your going in life… you won’t forget to turn around and help the next one in line!! We will teach you, by example, to be Humble and Kind… just like your momma! GO GET EM BABY GIRL! The world is yours! #godsplan #helloworld #happybirthdayamor #myqueen #Humble&Kind #Amaia #Nuñez #myworld #sundayfunday *thank you all for respecting this whole tough amazing process, we love each and everyone of you! 😘special thanks to Janelle @icutvegas for being the greatest support system!
A mutual friend of both Tate and Nunez, Myra Fukuno also posted her own pic of Tate and her new daughter:
Around midnight last night, I texted @mieshatate and told her that she had 24 hours to produce my birthday twin. And she did. Best birthday present ever! 😂 . I’m so proud of my incredible friend. After 67 hours of labor, she gave birth to a perfect, tiny human. I am so proud of her, to be able to call her one of my best friends, and to share a birthday with this little piece of magic named Amaia. So many congratulations to @mieshatate and @johnnyboymma ! . Thank you for the messages and texts. It’s been an especially taxing week for me, but somehow you all made it better. 💕 . This special occasion was too good to keep to myself, but it’s back to radio silence for me. 🤘🏻