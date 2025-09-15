Michael ‘Venom’ Page Eyed Big Michael Morales fight after Carlos Prates UFC 322 booking

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is hungry to compete one more time this calendar year and has put out a request to throw down with surging star Michael Morales. MVP also put out feelers for a fight with Carlos Prates. This was before Prates ended up being booked against former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Those call-outs indicated to many that Page is eyeing a return to welterweight. The mixed martial artist who has more often than not fought at 170 pounds has collected big wins at middleweight across his last pair of fights, when Page bested Shara Magomedov as well as Jared Cannonier.

This was discussed by the former Bellator MMA title challenger ahead of a recent Total Kombat event that MVP was promoting, as Michael ‘Venom’ Page said [via MMA Fighting],

“I actually asked for an undefeated fighter, I’m just going to start taking out everybody — Michael Morales, he’s like 18-0. Again, just silence. I thought it would be perfect. Me fight him and then I fight the winner of Leon and Prates hopefully in the U.K.”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page and the “very difficult space” he finds himself in with the UFC

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has not yet heard a response back about wanting to fight Michael Morales, who is coming off a statement win over former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Despite a 3-1 promotional record that has seen him also beat Kevin Holland, with his only loss being to Ian Machado Garry, Michael Page feels like he is in a bit of a rough spot in the sense of his matchmaking future, as Page stated [via MMA Fighting],