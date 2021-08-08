The UFC 265 main card features a pivotal welterweight battle between rising contenders Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque. Both fighters are looking to stay in the thick of things and possibly earn a title shot down the line with the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who will fight Colby Covington in a title rematch later this year.

Let’s find out who wins this fascinating stylistic matchup.

Round 1:

The two welterweights circle the octagon in an attempt to find their range. Luque is controlling the center of the octagon while Chiesa is attempting to get Luque to push forward. Luque lands a left low-calf kick to Chiesa. Chiesa responds with a left hand that hands flush. Luque lands a nice combo to the lower body. Chiesa lands a snapping left hand down the middle that knocks Luque’s head back. Luque lands a right hand that causes Chiesa to slip. Chiesa gets a big takedown and top mount. Chiesa gets Luque’s back and attempts a rear-naked choke, Luque pops out of two attempts. Luque shows great defense and transitions to a tight rear-naked choke and forces Chiesa to tap. The fight is over and Luque wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Vicente Luque via submission (D’arce-Choke)