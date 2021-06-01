Former UFC middleweight champion and current broadcaster Michael Bisping was in the running for the fight to box Jake Paul before it was ultimately offered and accepted by Tyron Woodley.

Bisping hasn’t competed in combat sports in any capacity since retiring from the UFC following his loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122. The UFC Hall of Famer was the first British champion in UFC history and retired with the most total fights in the promotion’s tenure.

In a recent appearance on his video podcast “Believe You Me”, Bisping said that he was fairly close to coming out of retirement to box Paul in a Showtime pay-per-view before Woodley signed off on the bout.

“I’m happy for him,” Bisping said. “I don’t know what he’s going to get paid, but I’ll tell you right now. I was offered $500,000 to fight Jake Paul, so I would assume it’s probably more since the fight’s happening. So good for him. He might go out there and might be getting $1 million, and I couldn’t be happier for Tyron, because he really deserves it.”

“””Tyron Woodley is going to put up a significantly better fight than Ben Askren did. That’s a fact.”

The fight between Paul and Woodley became official earlier on Tuesday after weeks of speculation as to who Paul would fight in his next boxing match. Woodley will now make his boxing debut after a long career in the UFC that included his reign as welterweight champion.

After a stellar career in the UFC, Bisping now enjoys a new career venture as part of the UFC’s broadcast team on ESPN. Despite Woodley’s matchup with Paul being intriguing enough, it would’ve been great to see Bisping continue his legendary career in the ring.

