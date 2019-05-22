Michael Bisping Goes Off On Paulie Malignaggi In Classic Rant

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping went off on a classic rant about Paulie Malignaggi but over an interesting topic. That topic is Malignaggi’s fedora hat.

For a quick rewind, the BKFC 6 press conference took place in New York City on Monday to promote the upcoming fight between Malignaggi and Artem Lobov on June 22nd.

During this, they had a scuffle where Malignaggi spat at Lobov and tapped him on the head with the mic. It was quite the scene that got fight fans interested in seeing the two throw down come next month.

While talking on the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping ranted about Malignaggi’s fedora hat in only the way that the former UFC star can do.

“Don’t get me started on spitting on him,” Bisping stated (H/T to MMANews). “Any motherf*cker that shows up wearing a hat like that deserves to die. It’s as simple as that. I’m sorry. You look like an absolute tit. He looks like a villain out of the Dick Tracy movie. You know what I mean? He might as well have had a pinstripe suit on, that big stupid gangsta hat.

Oh my god, it did not look good. I’m sorry, maybe I don’t get it. Maybe I’m not Italian from Brooklyn, or whatever the f*ck you say Paulie. Maybe that’s their thing, but I’m telling you, you look like a tw*t. And any man that runs around, I don’t care if you’re at the beach, I don’t care if you’re, whatever past time you are taking part in. If you go out wearing a fedora, you are a c*ck. Plain and simple.”