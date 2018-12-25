May Ooi Inspired By Her Late Fiance to Lead the Next Generation

Singaporean ONE Championship superstar “Mighty” May Ooi has risen through the ranks in various sports, and she uses her position for the good. Ooi is fond of guiding the next generation of young athletes, who look to her as a source of inspiration.



Ooi is a diamond in the rough when it comes to commitment and hard-work. Achieving and maintaining international success has become second nature to the veteran sportswoman.



She represented Singapore as a swimmer in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain and again at the 2018 Southeast Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia in jiu-jitsu. She has since established a noteworthy career in mixed martial arts where she competes in honor of her late fiance who died in a motorcycle accident back in December 2016.



“His death was really sudden, and even as we speak, I am dealing with it,” Ooi says. “He was a big part of my life, and he was the one who groomed me for the longest time. And when he was still alive, he always talked about me competing with ONE.”



Her fiance’s passing lit a beacon of hope for Ooi, as she now not only strives to be the best in her field but also a guiding light for the youth. When Ooi is not competing in the mixed martial arts arena, she manages a Capoeira studio where she teaches aspiring athletes.



Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art that can be described as ‘dance fighting’ due to its flashy techniques and unmistakable flow.



Being a ONE Championship athlete who promotes the values and importance of martial arts in our daily lives, May felt the need to pass on her passion and wisdom to everyone.



“I am constantly studying and trying to figure out how to help (kids) or who I can direct them to for assistance, so it came naturally to me when I was giving a talk to the kids,” she reveals.



“I wanted them to know that there are many ways you can be successful, and the important thing is to break through your mental barriers, strive for more, and be the best you can be.”



“Mighty” May’s main goal is to pass on the torch to the next generation by sharing her experiences. But at the end of the day, these little acts of empowerment causes the fire in her to burn brighter.



“Kids have an innocence and authenticity that keeps me grounded,” she says.



“As a sportsperson and public figure, I think that is important – especially if I am going to be leading others.”



The Singapore native not only visits schools to spread and teach martial arts, but also gives inspirational talks, even to huge businesses and organizations. One of her most memorable events was when she was invited to be a keynote speaker at the South East Asian Women & Sports Seminar where she talked about “Overcoming Obstacles”.



“Family expectations and social pressure are invisible obstacles that infect people with negativity and self-doubt in small doses. Invisible, Silent & Deadly. Like Cancer. These obstacles have killed many people’s dreams & ideas in their infancy,” Ooi posted on her Facebook page.



As such, Ooi takes every opportunity as a blessing and a privilege. She has high hopes for the next generation of athletes to emerge from the Lion City.



“I was privileged enough to be able to go behind the scenes and witness things at a grassroots level,” she explains.



“It was eye-opening. They are doing all the right things, and if in 10 years’ time they dominate Southeast Asian sports, I will not be the least bit surprised.”



With a 4-2 professional record, Ooi is more focused to improve herself as a mixed martial artist so she can inspire others to achieve their goals as she does the same.

