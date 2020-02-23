Max Kellerman: Stipe Miocic, Not Tyson Fury, The Baddest Man On The Planet

Spread the word!













Boxing analyst Max Kellerman believes UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic still lays claim to being the baddest man on the planet over Tyson Fury.

Fury shocked the world when he defeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO to become the new WBC heavyweight champion on Saturday night. In the process, he established himself as arguably the best heavyweight in boxing.

However, speaking during the broadcast of the fight (via Luke Thomas), Kellerman stated that no matter who won the fight, Miocic would still be regarded as the baddest man on the planet. His reasoning was because a mixed martial arts fight is a closer approximation of a real fight compared to boxing.

Max Kellerman said on the #WilderFury2 broadcast no matter who wins here, the baddest man on the planet is whoever the UFC champion is because that's a closer approximation of a real fight.



But by all means, let's keep serving up Stephen A. Smith's vapid takes on UFC shows. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 23, 2020

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to most. After all, UFC fighters such as Miocic have way more tools they can utilize such as kicks and wrestling that boxers will have trouble dealing with in a real fight. What is surprising is that it’s coming from someone in the boxing world.

That hasn’t stopped UFC fighters from wanting to box, however. The paydays in the sweet science continue to trump that of mixed martial arts. And not only Miocic, but Francis Ngannou as well, proceeded to call out Fury following his win last night.

Congrats @Tyson_Fury I’d love to sing Sweet Caroline in the ring. Let’s do this. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) February 23, 2020

Fury may not be the baddest man on the planet, but he is certainly one of the biggest draws in combat sports — especially after last night.

What do you think of Kellerman’s comments?