Max Holloway Leaving Door Open For Lightweight Return

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is making his return to his natural weight class but that doesn’t mean he’s done at lightweight but rather leaving the possibility open.

In his latest fight, Holloway attempted to make history when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view. However, Holloway lost the fight via hard-fought unanimous decision. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holloway is slated to make his next featherweight title defense against Frankie Edgar at the upcoming UFC 240 pay-per-view event has been released. This fantastic bout was recently announced by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The UFC 240 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

While doing a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway made it known that he thinks there are still possibilities at lightweight.

“Birds fly, fishes swim, I fight,” Holloway said. “It ain’t nothing. You send me a contract with Daniel Cormier’s name on top tomorrow, you know I’m signing it. ‘DC’ I love you, my man, but I’m a fighter. It is what it is. This is a bump in the road and I can’t wait to get back. ’55 is still there. ’55 there’s a lot of challenges.

“When I lost to Dustin the first time at ’45, the ladder was so long to the belt. But the ’55 ladder, it’s right there. I’m in the mix. If I go up there I feel I’ll be right in the mix with all the top contenders. No disrespect to them, but I think it’s a fun weight class to be. We’ll see what happens.”