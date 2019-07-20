Matchroom Boxing Results: Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas

Tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) LowKickMMA continues its coverage of all the great boxing events going on this weekend. Kicking us off this Saturday afternoon is a Matchroom Boxing event from The O2 Arena in London, England.
In the main event of the night, Dillian Whyte will square off against Oscar Rivas for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title. The card is stacked with great heavy-hitting heavyweight and cruiserweight matchups. LowKickMMA will be bringing you live results throughout the night.
Check out the results below:
- Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title: Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas
- Heavyweight: Dereck Chisora vs. Artur Szpilka
- Heavyweight: Dave Allen vs. David Price
- Cruiserweight: Lawrence Okolie def. Mariano Angel Gudino via R7 TKO (2:59)
- Cruiserweight: Richard Riakporhe vs. Chris Billam-Smith
- Light heavyweight: Dan Azeez def. Charlie Duffield via R6 TKO (2:49)
- Heavyweight: Fabio Wardley vs. Mariano Ruben Diaz Strunz
- Super lightweight: Dalton Smith vs. Reece Smith
- Heavyweight: Alen Babic vs. Morgan Dessaux
*Keep refreshing for live results**
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!