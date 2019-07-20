Matchroom Boxing Results: Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) LowKickMMA continues its coverage of all the great boxing events going on this weekend. Kicking us off this Saturday afternoon is a Matchroom Boxing event from The O2 Arena in London, England.

In the main event of the night, Dillian Whyte will square off against Oscar Rivas for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title. The card is stacked with great heavy-hitting heavyweight and cruiserweight matchups. LowKickMMA will be bringing you live results throughout the night.

Check out the results below:

Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title: Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas Heavyweight: Dereck Chisora vs. Artur Szpilka

Dereck Chisora vs. Artur Szpilka Heavyweight: Dave Allen vs. David Price

Dave Allen vs. David Price Cruiserweight: Lawrence Okolie def. Mariano Angel Gudino via R7 TKO (2:59)

Lawrence Okolie def. Mariano Angel Gudino via R7 TKO (2:59) Cruiserweight: Richard Riakporhe vs. Chris Billam-Smith

Richard Riakporhe vs. Chris Billam-Smith Light heavyweight: Dan Azeez def. Charlie Duffield via R6 TKO (2:49)

Dan Azeez def. Charlie Duffield via R6 TKO (2:49) Heavyweight: Fabio Wardley vs. Mariano Ruben Diaz Strunz

Fabio Wardley vs. Mariano Ruben Diaz Strunz Super lightweight: Dalton Smith vs. Reece Smith

Dalton Smith vs. Reece Smith Heavyweight: Alen Babic vs. Morgan Dessaux

*Keep refreshing for live results*