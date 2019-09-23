Mark Godbeer Delivers Devastating Knockout At Valor BK 1 (Video)

Ken Shamrock’s Valor Bare Knuckle kicked off on Saturday and delivered a whole bunch of knockouts.
UFC veteran heavyweight Mark Godbeer scored a brutal one when he connected on Jack May to knock his opponent out cold in the first round and advance to the finals.
You can see the devastating finish below:
He would go on to the finals where he became the promotion’s inaugural heavyweight champion following a knockout of “Mighty Mo” in the first round.
You can see that below:
There were more UFC alumni in action as former heavyweight Lavar Johnson knocked out James McSweeney in the first round of a heavyweight alternate bout.
You can see that finish below:
Below are the full results from Valor BK 1 (MMA Sucka):
- Mark Godbeer def. Mighty Mo via TKO, R1 (2:56) (Heavyweight tournament finals)
- Ishe Smith def. Estevan Payan via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Mike Richman vs. JC Llamas fight to a No Contest (accidental headbutt)
- Lavar Johnson def. James McSweeney via KO, R1 (0:27) (Heavyweight tournament alternate bout)
- Mark Godbeer def. Jack May via KO, R1 (0:50) (Heavyweight tournament semifinals)
- Mighty Mo Siliga def. Rameau Sokoudjou via TKO, R3 (1:26) (Heavyweight tournament semifinals)
- Chris Jensen def. John Carmona via TKO at 2:42 of Round 1
- Joshua Dyer def. Dane Sayers via Knockout at 2:22 of Round 1
What did you think of the first Valor event?