Next up on the UFC Auckland main card is a heavyweight bout between Ben Sosoli and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Round 1: De Lima starts with a head kick which misses. The two heavyweights start brawling. Both fighters are connecting but neither are seriously hurt yet. De Lima drops Sosoli with a right hook as the latter advances. He lands one big shot before the referee calls an end to the fight.

Official result: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Ben Sosoli via R1 KO (1:28).