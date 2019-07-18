Manager Claims Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Begging’ To Box Khabib

Spread the word!













It looks like the potential for a boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still lurking.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov previously called out “Money” shortly after his big win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. However, Mayweather doubled down that any potential fight between himself and “The Eagle” would have to take place inside of the boxing ring – not in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Recently speaking to TMZ Sports, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claimed that Mayweather’s camp is still “begging” to fight the 155-pound champion:

“One thing I tell you, Abdelaziz said. “Floyd Mayweather to this day keep begging to fight Khabib. Begging! Floyd run out of money. Im telling you, people reaching out to me every week about Floyd to fight Khabib. But at the end of the day, we’re not interested. For now. At the end of the day, we fighting Dustin Poirier, he’s a true number one contender.

“We got the guy with the cheap glasses, “El Cucuy,” is next. We got a lot of killers in this weight division. We got my man Georges St-Pierre. He might be next too. I can see Georges fighting Khabib before Tony fight Khabib. But, of course, Dustin Poirier is next.”

Khabib is set to unify his lightweight title with that of interim champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. The pay-per-view (PPV) event goes down from the du Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, September 7.

What do you think about a potential boxing matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov?