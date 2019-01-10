Paulie Malignaggi Shuts Down Conor McGregor Fight Rumors

It looks like the rumors of Conor McGregor getting back into the ring against Paulie Malignaggi aren’t true.

Recently, rumors have been flying around that McGregor and Malignaggi’s team’s are in early discussions for a boxing match. However, Malignaggi tells Express UK that those rumors aren’t true:

“Not true,” Malignaggi said. “But of course, Conor is the king of bulls**t so I would not be surprised if this Conor having his team put out rumours just to keep his name in the headlines.”

The beef between McGregor and Malignaggi began back in 2017. Malignaggi was initially brought in as part of McGregor’s training camp for his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, things got sour when McGregor released a clip of he and Malignaggi’s sparring session. The clip favored McGregor, as Malignaggi was shown falling down after either a trip or knock down.

Malignaggi subsequently left the camp and has been bitter about the incident ever since. He would love the opportunity to pay McGregor back inside the boxing ring in front of millions around the world. But Malignaggi doubts McGregor would ever step into the ring with him:

“I assure you he will never fight me,” Malignaggi said. “No balls wasn’t a catchphrase, it is a fact. I’m sure the footage will be cut around to show what they want to show you. He doesn’t have much, though. Having said that, even with the not much they have, they’ve convinced basically everyone of this bulls**t narrative.

“It’s actually good fun to watch. I assure everyone it is, but he’s trying to perpetuate a lie. Me not being in shape or sharp aside, it was good action. And he has to thank his lucky stars that’s the shape I was in.

“Because despite 16oz gloves and headgear, that’s the only reason he doesn’t get stopped even in sparring. I had to deaden the pace for the sake of making sure I can finish the twelve rounds.”

True Footage?

He claimed his shape was the reason he didn’t decimate McGregor. Malignaggi closed by saying McGregor wouldn’t release ‘un-doctored’ footage of their infamous sparring:

“It is the only reason he doesn’t get assaulted by me in that session. He has to, though, as we did eight rounds the first time. That one I still hadn’t got the memo that we had a beef and I took the casual approach to figuring out that he needs work. The second one, we both were meaner spirited though.

“He can show all footage, but if you haven’t got anything to be ashamed about, including the knockdown footage being twisted with the strange camera angles to sell it, then just show it as it is, right? I still don’t believe he has the balls to show the footage un-doctored.”

