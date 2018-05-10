Mackenzie Dern UFC 224 Open Workout Highlights

Touted UFC women’s strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern will return to the octagon for her second UFC bout when she meets Amanda Bobby Cooper on the main card of this weekend’s (Sat., May 12, 2018) UFC 224 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The hyped Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion emerged victorious in a hard-fought bout over Ashley Yoder in her UFC debut at March’s UFC 222, and she’ll make a quick turnaround to compete again in the birthplace of her Brazilian heritage.

Dern put on a show for fans at yesterday’s open workouts, further showing why she’s viewed as one of the top up-and-coming stars in all of MMA.

Watch the highlights of her open workout via MMA Fighting here: