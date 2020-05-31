Mackenzie Dern Submits Hannah Cifers With Kneebar – UFC Vegas Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC Vegas main card at the Apex facility is a women’s strawweight tilt between Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers.

Round 1: A lot of feinting to start this fight. The two clinch up aggressively with Cifers landing plenty of strikes and knees. They separate and return to striking. The fight ends up on the ground with Cifers showing no fear of Dern’s ground game as he looks to land strikes. However, Dern catches her with a kneebar and the end comes right after with Cifers tapping.

Official result: Mackenzie Dern defeats Hannah Cifers via kneebar submission (R1, 2:36).