Jordan Ellis and Brandon Lines of LowKickMMA look ahead to UFC 270 which will take place on January 22, 2022, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The first UFC pay-per-view event will be headlined by a heavyweight unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will look to make the first defense of his flyweight title when he takes on Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time.

Check Out Our UFC 270 Preview Show

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.