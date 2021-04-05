YouTube star, Logan Paul, believes a fight between him and his younger brother Jake Paul could become one of the “biggest and highest grossing pay-per-view combat sports events of all time.”

The older Paul brother has fought professionally just once. The popular internet celebrity fell to a split decision loss against fellow YouTuber KSI in their September 2019 rematch of a fight that took place under amateur rules in 2018 and ended in a majority draw.

He was recently linked to an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather but that fight has been scrapped, at least for now.

Jake Paul transitioned to professional boxing in 2020 and has been successful against extremely low level opposition.

Most notably the 24-year-old knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

He’s set for his third professional boxing match against former MMA fighter Ben Askren on April 17.

During a recent interview with Access, Logan Paul predicted a fight against his little brother would be one of the biggest events of all time.

“I’m a showman, so is Jake, and we had a little rivalry on YouTube that has never been matched and I don’t believe it ever will,” Logan Paul explained.

“Our diss tracks against each other have like 300 million views, it was like we were the two brothers that despised each other online. And I think we can probably make a similar wave if Jake and I ever fought each other.

“I’d go ahead and say Logan Paul versus Jake Paul would be one of the greatest, and biggest and highest grossing pay-per-view combat sports events of all time.” (Transcribed by DAZN)

Do you agree with Logan Paul? Would a fight between him and his little brother Jake Paul be a huge success?