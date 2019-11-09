Logan Paul & KSI Coaches Fight Backstage At Weigh-Ins (Video)

Spread the word!













Things have boiled over in regards to tonight’s Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing match on DAZN. The two YouTube stars took part in weigh-ins yesterday for their professional boxing debuts against one another.

It will be a rematch from their amateur boxing match last year. Now, they compete for promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, headlining inside the Staples Center. The trash-talk leading up to the fight has been constant, even stretching out to the pair’s coaching staffs.

Shannon Briggs and Viddal Riley, Paul and KSI’s coaches, respectively, have gotten heated with each other every time they’ve come in contact. After Friday’s weigh-in event, Briggs and Riley finally got physical with each other backstage. The ordeal was captured on camera.

Check it out here:

All involved in the fight; Paul, KSI, and Hearn, have suggested a knockout will happen Saturday night. Paul claims he’ll finish KSI in the first round, while KSI believes he’ll finish things in the fourth our fifth round after Paul gasses out.

Who are you picking in Paul vs. KSI tonight?