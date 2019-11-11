Logan Paul & KSI Banked Big For Pro Boxing Debut On DAZN

Spread the word!













This past Saturday, one of the biggest fights of the weekend featured two YouTube stars in KSI and Logan Paul. The pair made their professional boxing debuts for Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, main eventing the DAZN card.

After six rounds in the cruiserweight division, KSI was declared the winner via split decision. Now, the disclosed purses for the two social media celebrities have been released, and they made a very nice chunk of change for the bout.

Per the Los Angeles Times and Boxing Scene’s Manouk Akopyan, KSI and Paul each hauled in $900,000 for the fight, making more than even WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Logan Paul and KSI will each earn $900,000 guaranteed on Saturday for their fight at Staples Center, per the CSAC. Devin Haney is making $1 million for his WBC title defense. Billy Joe Saunders will earn $750K for his WBO title defense.#KSILoganPaul2 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/Qr2JHxmNGe — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) November 9, 2019

After the fight concluded, KSI noted he was done fighting Paul, and is now on to his next endeavor. As for Paul, he said he’s open to fighting again, and agreed when KSI said he should fight in MMA. KSI even suggested Paul fight CM Punk in the UFC.

What do you think about Paul and KSI’s purses from their fight this past weekend?