UFC on FOX 30 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The stage is set for tomorrow’s packed (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The card features a crucial lightweight showdown between No. 3 Eddie Alvarez and No. 4 Dustin Poirier while legendary former featherweight king Jose Aldo meets surging vet Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event.

All of the fighters made weight at today’s official early weigh-ins, so all that’s left is for the fighters to square off at the ceremonial weigh-ins before the action gets heated up in Calgary tomorrow night.

Watch the video streaming live at 8 p.m. EST below: